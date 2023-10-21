Texas Tech vs. BYU: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 21
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-4) will face off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the BYU Cougars (4-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The Red Raiders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. BYU matchup in this article.
Texas Tech vs. BYU Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- City: Provo, Utah
- Venue: LaVell Edwards Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Texas Tech vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Tech Moneyline
|BYU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas Tech (-4.5)
|52.5
|-175
|+145
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Texas Tech (-4.5)
|52.5
|-205
|+168
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 8 Odds
- SMU vs Temple
- Southern Miss vs South Alabama
- Memphis vs UAB
- New Mexico State vs UTEP
- James Madison vs Marshall
- Air Force vs Navy
- Minnesota vs Iowa
- Tennessee vs Alabama
- Mississippi State vs Arkansas
- Penn State vs Ohio State
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- Texas vs Houston
- North Texas vs Tulane
- Washington State vs Oregon
- Oklahoma State vs West Virginia
- Rice vs Tulsa
- Wisconsin vs Illinois
Texas Tech vs. BYU Betting Trends
- Texas Tech has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- The Red Raiders have been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.
- BYU has won two games against the spread this year.
- The Cougars have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Texas Tech & BYU 2023 Futures Odds
|Texas Tech
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+8000
|Bet $100 to win $8000
|BYU
|To Win the Big 12
|+15000
|Bet $100 to win $15000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.