In the upcoming game versus the New York Rangers, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Vince Dunn to light the lamp for the Seattle Kraken? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Vince Dunn score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65 if he scores a goal)

Dunn stats and insights

In one of five games this season, Dunn scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season against the Rangers.

On the power play, Dunn has accumulated one goal and two assists.

Dunn's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 2.4 shots per game.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 11 total goals (2.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Rangers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15.8 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Kraken vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 21, 2023

Saturday, October 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, MSG, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

