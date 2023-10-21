Seeking details on how to watch all of the Week 8 college football action? Below, we highlight how you can see all four games involving teams from the Big Sky.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Idaho State Bengals at Portland State Vikings 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Weber State Wildcats at Eastern Washington Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Colorado Bears at Cal Poly Mustangs 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Sacramento State Hornets 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)

