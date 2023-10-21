The college football season continues into Week 8, which includes three games involving schools from the Big South. Hoping to catch all of the action? We provide details on how to watch in the column below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Big South Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Charleston Southern Buccaneers at UT Martin Skyhawks 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Bryant Bulldogs at Eastern Illinois Panthers 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!