Week 8 MWC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:32 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Week 8 of the college football slate includes five games featuring MWC teams in action. Keep reading to get up-to-date key players and results.
Jump to Matchup:
Week 8 MWC Results
Air Force 17 Navy 6
- Pregame Favorite: Air Force (-10.5)
- Pregame Total: 34
Air Force Leaders
- Passing: Zachary Larrier (4-for-5, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Emmanuel Michel (22 ATT, 69 YDS)
- Receiving: Dane Kinamon (1 TAR, 1 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Navy Leaders
- Passing: Tai Lavatai (13-for-23, 96 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Alex Tecza (12 ATT, 24 YDS)
- Receiving: Tecza (5 TAR, 4 REC, 27 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Navy
|Air Force
|124
|Total Yards
|288
|102
|Passing Yards
|151
|22
|Rushing Yards
|137
|2
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 8 MWC Games
Colorado State Rams at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Allegiant Stadium
- TV Channel: fubo Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UNLV (-7)
Utah State Aggies at San Jose State Spartans
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: CEFCU Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Jose State (-4)
Nevada Wolf Pack at San Diego State Aztecs
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 21
- Venue: Snapdragon Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: San Diego State (-11.5)
