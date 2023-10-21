The college football season rolls on into Week 8, which includes five games involving teams from the UAC. Hoping to see all of the action? We offer info on how to watch in the piece below.

UAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Abilene Christian Wildcats at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Utah Tech Trailblazers at North Alabama Lions 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morehead State Eagles at Tarleton State Texans 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Austin Peay Governors at Southern Utah Thunderbirds 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 21 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

