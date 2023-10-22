Colby Parkinson has a decent matchup when his Seattle Seahawks meet the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 (Sunday, 4:05 PM ET). The Cardinals have allowed 243.3 passing yards per game, 22nd in the NFL.

Parkinson's 15 targets have resulted in nine catches for 106 yards (and an average of 21.2 per game).

Parkinson vs. the Cardinals

Parkinson vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 4 GP / 9.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 9.2 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The Cardinals allow 243.3 passing yards per game, the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Cardinals have put up nine touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Cardinals' defense is 24th in the league in that category.

Colby Parkinson Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-110)

Parkinson Receiving Insights

Parkinson, in four of five games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Parkinson has received 8.8% of his team's 170 passing attempts this season (15 targets).

He averages 7.1 yards per target this season (106 yards on 15 targets).

Having played five games this year, Parkinson has not had a TD reception.

Parkinson has been targeted three times in the red zone (10.3% of his team's 29 red zone pass attempts).

Parkinson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 3 REC / 38 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 2 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

