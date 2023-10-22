The Seattle Seahawks and the Arizona Cardinals are set to play in a Week 7 matchup at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. Will Colby Parkinson hit paydirt in this game? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent numbers and trends.

Will Colby Parkinson score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +375 (Bet $10 to win $37.50 if he scores a TD)

Parkinson has 106 yards on nine receptions. He has been targeted 15 times, and averages 21.2 yards receiving per contest.

Parkinson does not have a TD reception this season in five games.

Colby Parkinson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Lions 3 2 41 0 Week 3 Panthers 4 3 38 0 Week 4 @Giants 1 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 5 3 19 0

