Will D.K. Metcalf Play in Week 7? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
If you're looking for D.K. Metcalf's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Metcalf's season stats include 337 yards on 22 receptions (15.3 per catch) and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 32 times.
D.K. Metcalf Injury Status: Questionable (LP)
- Reported Injury: Ribs
- The Seahawks have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- Tyler Lockett (LP/hamstring): 23 Rec; 251 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
Week 7 Injury Reports
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game Info
- Game Day: October 22, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Metcalf 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|32
|22
|337
|78
|2
|15.3
Metcalf Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4
|3
|34
|1
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|69
|0
