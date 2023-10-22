Will D.K. Metcalf Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 7?
Will D.K. Metcalf cash his Week 7 anytime TD player prop when the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the important stats.
Will D.K. Metcalf score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a TD)
- Metcalf has 22 receptions (32 targets) and a team-high 337 yards receiving (67.4 per game) plus two TDs.
- In two of five games this year, Metcalf has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.
D.K. Metcalf Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|5
|3
|47
|1
|Week 2
|@Lions
|6
|6
|75
|0
|Week 3
|Panthers
|8
|6
|112
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|4
|3
|34
|1
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|9
|4
|69
|0
