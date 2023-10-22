Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), versus the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 22nd in terms of passing yards allowed, at 243.3 per game.

Smith leads Seattle with 1,172 passing yards (234.4 per game). Smith has also put up a 67.7% completion percentage while throwing for five touchdowns and three interceptions. In the ground game, Smith has added 42 yards rushing on 12 attempts.

Smith vs. the Cardinals

Smith vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 236 PASS YPG / PASS TD

2 GP / 236 PASS YPG / PASS TD Arizona has allowed two opposing players to register 300 or mroe passing yards in an outing this year.

The Cardinals have allowed six players to throw one or more touchdowns in a game this season.

Two opposing quarterbacks have thrown for two or more TDs in a game against Arizona in 2023.

One player has thrown for three or more TDs in an outing against the Cardinals this season.

The 243.3 passing yards the Cardinals give up per contest makes them the 22nd-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

So far this year, the Cardinals have conceded nine passing TDs to opponents, averaging 1.5 per game. That ranks 24th in the league.

Geno Smith Passing Props vs. the Cardinals

Passing Yards: 254.5 (-115)

254.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-133)

Smith Passing Insights

So far this year, Smith has hit the over on his passing yards prop total in three of five opportunities.

The Seahawks have passed 57.8% of the time and run 42.2% this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Smith's 7.1 yards per attempt rank 12th in the NFL.

In four of five games this year, Smith completed a touchdown pass -- including multiple TD passes once.

He has five total touchdowns this season (45.5% of his team's 11 offensive TDs).

Smith has passed 29 times out of his 164 total attempts while in the red zone (48.3% of his team's red zone plays).

Geno Smith Rushing Props vs the Cardinals

Rushing Yards: 13.5 (-115)

Smith Rushing Insights

Smith has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in five opportunities this season.

Smith has not found paydirt on the ground this season in five games.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 27-for-41 / 326 YDS / 0 TDs / 2 INTs 4 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 13-for-20 / 110 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 23-for-36 / 296 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 4 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 32-for-41 / 328 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 16-for-26 / 112 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 1 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs

