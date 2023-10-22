With the Seattle Seahawks squaring off against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Geno Smith a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Smith will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Geno Smith score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Smith has run for 42 yards on 12 carries (8.4 ypg).

Smith has not scored a rushing touchdown in five games.

Geno Smith Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Rams 16 26 112 1 0 1 6 0 Week 2 @Lions 32 41 328 2 0 3 20 0 Week 3 Panthers 23 36 296 1 1 4 -4 0 Week 4 @Giants 13 20 110 1 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Bengals 27 41 326 0 2 4 20 0

Rep Geno Smith with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.