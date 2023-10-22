Seattle Seahawks receiver Noah Fant will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Fant has 11 receptions for 169 yards so far this year. He's been targeted 12 times, resulting in 42.3 yards per game.

Fant vs. the Cardinals

Fant vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 2 GP / 70.5 REC YPG / REC TD

2 GP / 70.5 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed seven opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Arizona has allowed at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 243.3 passing yards per game conceded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals have the No. 24 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding nine this season (1.5 per game).

Noah Fant Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 22.5 (-111)

Fant Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Fant has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet in 75.0% of his games (three of four).

Fant has been targeted on 12 of his team's 170 passing attempts this season (7.1% target share).

He has been targeted 12 times, averaging 14.1 yards per target (second in NFL).

Fant, in four games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Fant's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/2/2023 Week 4 2 TAR / 2 REC / 63 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 9/24/2023 Week 3 5 TAR / 4 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 4 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

