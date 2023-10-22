Should you bet on Noah Fant scoring a touchdown in the Seattle Seahawks' upcoming Week 7 matchup versus the Arizona Cardinals, which kicks off at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Fant will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Noah Fant score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Fant has tacked on 11 receptions for 169 yards this year. He has been targeted 12 times.

Fant does not have a TD reception this season in four games.

Noah Fant Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 @Lions 4 4 56 0 Week 3 Panthers 5 4 41 0 Week 4 @Giants 2 2 63 0 Week 6 @Bengals 1 1 9 0

Rep Noah Fant with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.