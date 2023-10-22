Best Bets, Odds for the Seahawks vs. Cardinals Game – Week 7
Check out best bets as the Arizona Cardinals (1-5) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they visit the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Seahawks vs. Cardinals? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Seahawks vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 22, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The BetMGM line for this game has the Seahawks favored by nine, while the model predicts they'll win by slightly more (11.7 points).
- The Seahawks have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 81.0%.
- The Seahawks have put together a 2-1 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).
- Seattle has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -425 or shorter.
- The Cardinals have won one of the six games they've played as underdogs this season.
- This season, Arizona has won one of its two games when it is the underdog by at least +330 on the moneyline.
Who will win? The Seahawks or Cardinals? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 7 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Seattle (-9)
- The Seahawks have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Cardinals are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- In games it has played as 9-point underdogs or more, the Cardinals have an ATS record of 1-1.
Parlay your bets together on the Seahawks vs. Cardinals matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (44.5)
- Seattle and Arizona combine to average 0.2 fewer points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this game.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 4.1 more points per game (48.6) than this matchup's over/under of 44.5 points.
- Seattle has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- The Cardinals have hit the over in four of their six games with a set total (66.7%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Kenneth Walker III Rushing Attempts (Our pick: 18.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|5
|69
|6
|20
|0
Joshua Dobbs Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|6
|202.5
|6
|31.5
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.