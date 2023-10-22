Arizona (1-5) brings a three-game losing streak into a matchup with Seattle (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field. The Seahawks are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 9.5 points. The over/under is set at 44 in the outing.

If you're planning to make some in-game bets on the Seahawks' upcoming game against the Cardinals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we highlight below, which will help you in your live betting.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Seahawks have had the lead one time, have been behind one time, and have been knotted up three times.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.4 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 4.8 points on average in the first quarter.

In 2023, the Cardinals have been leading after the first quarter in two games, have been behind after the first quarter in three games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game .

2nd Quarter

The Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in two games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in three games.

Seattle's offense is averaging 5.8 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is allowing 5.4 points on average in the second quarter.

Regarding second-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in four games and have lost the second quarter in two games.

3rd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the third quarter, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games and have lost the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Seattle is averaging 4.6 points in the third quarter (12th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.8 points on average in the third quarter (21st-ranked) on defense.

In terms of scoring in the third quarter, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games and have lost the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

In five games this season, the Seahawks have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

Seattle's offense is averaging five points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 9.4 points on average in that quarter.

The Cardinals have won the fourth quarter in one game this season. Meanwhile, they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in five games.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Seahawks have been leading after the first half in two games (1-1 in those contests) this season and have trailed after the first half in three games (2-1).

This season, the Cardinals have been winning after the first half in four games (1-3 in those contests) and have been behind after the first half in two games (0-2).

2nd Half

In five games this year, the Seahawks have outscored their opponent in the second half one time, lost three times, and tied one time.

Seattle's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 14.2 points on average in the second half.

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, and they've been outscored in the second half in five games.

