Our computer model predicts a win for the Seattle Seahawks when they play the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field on Sunday, October 22 at 4:05 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

The Seahawks are compiling 24.8 points per game on offense (eighth in NFL), and they rank 18th on the other side of the ball with 21.6 points allowed per game. The Cardinals have been struggling defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 376.7 total yards allowed per game. They have been more effective on the other side of the ball, posting 331.7 total yards per contest (15th-ranked).

Seahawks vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Seahawks (-8.5) Over (44.5) Seahawks 29, Cardinals 17

Seahawks Betting Info

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Seahawks a 78.9% chance to win.

Seattle is 3-2-0 ATS this season.

This season, games featuring the Seahawks have hit the over twice.

The total for this game is 44.5, 0.6 points fewer than the average total in Seahawks games thus far this season.

Cardinals Betting Info

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 25.0% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

Arizona is 3-3-0 ATS this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 8.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Arizona games have hit the over four out of six times this season.

Games involving the Cardinals this year have averaged 42.9 points per game, a 1.6-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

Seahawks vs. Cardinals 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Seattle 24.8 21.6 25 28.5 24.7 17 Arizona 19.5 27 25.3 27 13.7 27

