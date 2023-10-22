Seahawks vs. Cardinals: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 7
The Arizona Cardinals (1-5) are listed as 7.5-point underdogs as they try to break their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Seattle Seahawks (3-2) on Sunday, October 22, 2023 at Lumen Field. The over/under has been set at 44.5.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Seahawks as they ready for this matchup against the Cardinals. The Cardinals' recent betting trends and insights can be seen in this article before you bet on their matchup against Seahawks.
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Seattle Moneyline
|Arizona Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Seahawks (-7.5)
|44.5
|-375
|+280
|FanDuel
|Seahawks (-7.5)
|44.5
|-390
|+310
Seattle vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
- TV Info: FOX
Seahawks vs. Cardinals Betting Insights
- Seattle has a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- Seattle has gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).
- Arizona is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.
- As a 7.5-point underdog or greater, the Cardinals have one win ATS (1-1) this year.
- This year, four of Arizona's six games have gone over the point total.
Seahawks Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Tyler Lockett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|54.5 (-115)
|-
|D.K. Metcalf
|-
|-
|-
|-
|60.5 (-115)
|-
|Geno Smith
|253.5 (-115)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Kenneth Walker III
|-
|-
|77.5 (-115)
|-
|13.5 (-118)
|-
Payouts above are for the "over" bet.
