Seattle Seahawks receiver Will Dissly will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

This year Dissly has six grabs (on six targets) for 56 yards, averaging 18.7 yards per game.

Dissly vs. the Cardinals

Dissly vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 17.3 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 17.3 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 243.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 24th in the NFL with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.

Seahawks Player Previews

Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)

Dissly Receiving Insights

Dissly has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this year.

Dissly has 3.5% of his team's target share (six targets on 170 passing attempts).

He averages 9.3 yards per target this season (56 yards on six targets).

Dissly does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Dissly's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Bengals 10/15/2023 Week 6 1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/17/2023 Week 2 3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Rams 9/10/2023 Week 1 2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

