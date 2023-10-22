Will Dissly Week 7 Preview vs. the Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks receiver Will Dissly will face the Arizona Cardinals and their 22nd-ranked passing defense in Week 7, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.
This year Dissly has six grabs (on six targets) for 56 yards, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Dissly and the Seahawks with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Dissly vs. the Cardinals
- Dissly vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 3 GP / 17.3 REC YPG / REC TD
- Arizona has allowed three opposing receivers to rack up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.
- Seven players have hauled in a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.
- Arizona has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.
- The 243.3 passing yards per game yielded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense.
- The Cardinals' defense is ranked 24th in the NFL with nine passing TDs allowed so far this year.
Watch Seahawks vs Cardinals on Fubo!
Seahawks Player Previews
Will Dissly Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals
- Receiving Yards: 9.5 (-115)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Dissly with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Dissly Receiving Insights
- Dissly has topped his receiving yards prop bet twice in three games this year.
- Dissly has 3.5% of his team's target share (six targets on 170 passing attempts).
- He averages 9.3 yards per target this season (56 yards on six targets).
- Dissly does not have a TD reception this season in three games.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Dissly's Recent Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|at Bengals
|10/15/2023
|Week 6
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|9/17/2023
|Week 2
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Rams
|9/10/2023
|Week 1
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 17 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.