Will Will Dissly Score a Touchdown Against the Cardinals in Week 7?
When Will Dissly hits the gridiron for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he get into the end zone? Before putting any money down, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Think Dissly will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!
Will Will Dissly score a touchdown against the Cardinals?
Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60 if he scores a TD)
- Dissly has six receptions (on six targets) for 56 yards, averaging 18.7 yards per game.
- Dissly does not have a TD reception this season in three games.
Will Dissly Game Log
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Rams
|2
|2
|17
|0
|Week 2
|@Lions
|3
|3
|35
|0
|Week 6
|@Bengals
|1
|1
|4
|0
Rep Will Dissly with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.