When Zach Charbonnet suits up for the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 7 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals (on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), will he find his way into the end zone? Prior to making any bets, let's take a closer peek at his anytime TD player prop in the article below.

Will Zach Charbonnet score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Charbonnet has 109 rushing yards on 23 carries (21.8 yards per game).

Charbonnet also has six catches this season for 36 yards (7.2 ypg).

Charbonnet has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Zach Charbonnet Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Rams 3 11 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Lions 4 16 0 2 14 0 Week 3 Panthers 9 46 0 1 -1 0 Week 4 @Giants 5 31 0 1 9 0 Week 6 @Bengals 2 5 0 2 14 0

