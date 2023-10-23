Brandon Aiyuk vs. the Vikings' Defense: Week 7 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk will be up against the Minnesota Vikings' defense and Jordan Hicks in Week 7 action at U.S. Bank Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the 49ers pass catchers' matchup versus the Vikings pass defense.
Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!
49ers vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Date: Monday, October 23, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Venue: U.S. Bank Stadium
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ABC/ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!
Brandon Aiyuk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Vikings
|57.4
|11.5
|15
|58
|9.66
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jordan Hicks Insights
Brandon Aiyuk & the 49ers' Offense
- Brandon Aiyuk's 454 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has collected 25 receptions and two touchdowns.
- In terms of the passing game, San Francisco is No. 12 in the NFL, at 223 yards per game (1,338 total passing yards).
- The 49ers are second-best in the league in points scored per game, at 30.7.
- San Francisco has been one of the least pass-happy teams this season, airing it out 27.3 times per game, which is worst in the league.
- In the red zone, the 49ers have thrown the ball 25 times this year, placing them 14th in the NFL.
Jordan Hicks & the Vikings' Defense
- Jordan Hicks has a team-leading one interception to go along with 53 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Minnesota has allowed 1,313 total passing yards (20th in NFL) and rank 18th in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.5).
- So far this year, the Vikings rank 22nd in the NFL in points allowed (22.5 per game) and 18th in total yards allowed (331.2 per game).
- Three players have put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Minnesota this season.
- Eight players have caught a touchdown against the Vikings this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Brandon Aiyuk vs. Jordan Hicks Advanced Stats
|Brandon Aiyuk
|Jordan Hicks
|Rec. Targets
|37
|19
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|25
|2
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|18.2
|14
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|454
|53
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|90.8
|8.8
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|103
|1
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|3
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|1
|Interceptions
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.