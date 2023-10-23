Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Kyle Schwarber, Corbin Carroll and others in the Philadelphia Phillies-Arizona Diamondbacks matchup at Citizens Bank Park on Monday at 5:07 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Diamondbacks Game Info

When: Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Monday, October 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -141) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Nola Stats

Aaron Nola (12-9) will take to the mound for the Phillies and make his 33rd start of the season.

He has started 32 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.

Nola will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 32 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 6.0 3 0 0 7 0 vs. Braves Oct. 11 5.2 6 2 2 9 1 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He has a .197/.343/.474 slash line on the season.

Schwarber will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, five home runs, five walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Diamondbacks Oct. 21 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 at Diamondbacks Oct. 20 2-for-3 2 1 1 6 at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 2-for-3 3 2 2 8 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 1-for-4 1 1 1 4

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has recorded 170 hits with 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 30 stolen bases.

He's slashed .266/.320/.459 on the year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Diamondbacks Oct. 21 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 20 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Diamondbacks Oct. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 17 1-for-2 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Diamondbacks Oct. 16 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0

MLB Props Today: Arizona Diamondbacks

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Carroll Stats

Carroll has 161 hits with 30 doubles, 10 triples, 25 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with 54 stolen bases.

He has a .285/.362/.506 slash line so far this year.

Carroll Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Walker Stats

Christian Walker has 36 doubles, two triples, 33 home runs, 62 walks and 103 RBI (150 total hits). He has swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .258/.333/.497 so far this year.

Walker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 20 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Phillies Oct. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Phillies Oct. 16 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

