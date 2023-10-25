Anfernee Simons could make a big impact for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

If you'd like to place a wager on Simons' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 22.5 (-104)

Over 22.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-102)

Over 2.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-104)

Over 5.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+104)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Clippers were 12th in the NBA defensively last year, giving up 113.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Clippers gave up 43.1 rebounds per contest last year, 13th in the league in that category.

The Clippers allowed 25 assists per game last season (10th in the NBA).

The Clippers were the 12th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.2 makes per game.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 33 16 3 6 1 1 1 11/29/2022 43 37 2 4 9 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.