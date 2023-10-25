Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 25
The Portland Trail Blazers will open their 2023-24 season as 9.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Clippers 119 - Trail Blazers 110
Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Clippers vs Trail Blazers
Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers
- Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-8.8)
- Pick OU:
Over (225.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.1
Trail Blazers Performance Insights
- The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) last season, while giving up 117.4 points per contest (23rd-ranked).
- Portland pulled down just 40.5 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and allowed 43.2 boards per contest (14th-ranked).
- The Trail Blazers averaged 24.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 22nd in the NBA.
- Portland was 19th in the NBA with 13.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.
- The Trail Blazers drained 12.9 threes per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last year, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).
