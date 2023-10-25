The Portland Trail Blazers will open their 2023-24 season as 9.5-point underdogs against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The game starts at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+.

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, October 25, 2023

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 119 - Trail Blazers 110

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Trail Blazers vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 9.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Clippers (-8.8)

Clippers (-8.8) Pick OU: Over (225.5)



Over (225.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.1

Trail Blazers Performance Insights

The Trail Blazers averaged 113.4 points per game (19th-ranked in NBA) last season, while giving up 117.4 points per contest (23rd-ranked).

Portland pulled down just 40.5 boards per game (third-worst in NBA), and allowed 43.2 boards per contest (14th-ranked).

The Trail Blazers averaged 24.2 dimes per game, which ranked them 22nd in the NBA.

Portland was 19th in the NBA with 13.7 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 19th with 12.9 forced turnovers per contest.

The Trail Blazers drained 12.9 threes per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) last year, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

