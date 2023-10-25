Deandre Ayton and the rest of the Portland Trail Blazers will be matching up versus the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET.

With prop bets available for Ayton, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-106)

Over 15.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (-122)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game last year, 12th in the league.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game last year, the Clippers were 13th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Clippers were 10th in the league defensively last year, giving up 25.0 per game.

Allowing 12.2 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Deandre Ayton vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/25/2023 36 21 11 3 0 0 0 4/22/2023 36 15 13 1 0 2 2 4/20/2023 35 12 11 0 0 0 1 4/18/2023 32 14 13 0 0 0 0 4/16/2023 33 18 8 0 0 1 0 2/16/2023 32 18 6 0 0 1 0 10/23/2022 29 13 8 1 0 1 0

