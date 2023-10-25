Devils vs. Capitals: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:46 AM PDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM PDT
The Washington Capitals (1-3-1) will try to halt a three-game losing streak when they play the New Jersey Devils (3-1-1) on the road on Wednesday, October 25 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Devils vs. Capitals Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Devils (-250)
|Capitals (+200)
|6.5
|Devils (-1.5)
Devils Betting Insights
- The Devils have been a moneyline favorite five times this season, and have finished 3-2 in those games.
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, New Jersey has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games).
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Devils' implied win probability is 71.4%.
- New Jersey's five games this season have all finished above this contest's total of 6.5 goals.
Capitals Betting Insights
- The Capitals have been an underdog in four games this season, and won one (25.0%).
- Washington has not had a game this season with longer odds on the moneyline than +200.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 33.3% chance of victory for the Capitals.
- Washington has combined with its opponent to score over 6.5 goals just once this season.
Devils vs Capitals Additional Info
Devils vs. Capitals Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Capitals Total (Rank)
|20 (11th)
|Goals
|6 (32nd)
|16 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|19 (14th)
|11 (2nd)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (29th)
|6 (21st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|7 (26th)
Devils Advanced Stats
- The Devils are ranked 11th in the NHL with 20 goals this season, an average of four per contest.
- On defense, the Devils have been one of the best squads in NHL play, giving up 16 goals to rank ninth.
- With a +4 goal differential, they're ranked ninth-best in the league.
Capitals Advanced Stats
- The Capitals have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (six total goals, 1.2 per game).
- The Capitals have conceded 3.8 goals per game, 19 total, which ranks 14th among NHL teams.
- Their 31st-ranked goal differential is -13.
