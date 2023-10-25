Jerami Grant will take the court for the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday at 10:30 PM ET, against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

We're going to break down Grant's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jerami Grant Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-115)

Over 17.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-106)

Over 4.5 (-106) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-104)

Over 2.5 (-104) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-147)

Looking to bet on one or more of Grant's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers conceded 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the league.

Conceding 43.1 rebounds per game last year, the Clippers were 13th in the NBA in that category.

The Clippers were the 10th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Clippers were 12th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jerami Grant vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/29/2022 38 32 3 2 5 2 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.