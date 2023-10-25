Sam Houston vs. UTEP Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, October 25
Which team is going to win on Wednesday, October 25, when the Sam Houston Bearkats and UTEP Miners match up at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bearkats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Sam Houston vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks
|Spread Prediction
|Total Prediction
|Score Prediction
|Sam Houston (-8.2)
|41.1
|Sam Houston 25, UTEP 16
Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Sign up at BetMGM using our link.
Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)
- The Bearkats covered three times in seven chances against the spread last season.
- Bearkats games went over the point total twice last season.
UTEP Betting Info (2023)
- The Miners is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.
- In theMiners' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bearkats vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Sam Houston
|13.4
|25.9
|27.5
|34
|9
|25
|UTEP
|16.4
|26.4
|18.3
|27.8
|14.5
|25
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.