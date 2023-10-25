Which team is going to win on Wednesday, October 25, when the Sam Houston Bearkats and UTEP Miners match up at 8:00 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Bearkats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Sam Houston vs. UTEP Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-8.2) 41.1 Sam Houston 25, UTEP 16

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats covered three times in seven chances against the spread last season.

Bearkats games went over the point total twice last season.

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

The Miners is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

In theMiners' eight games with a set total, two have hit the over (25%).

Bearkats vs. Miners 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Sam Houston 13.4 25.9 27.5 34 9 25 UTEP 16.4 26.4 18.3 27.8 14.5 25

