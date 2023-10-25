Shaedon Sharpe and the Portland Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

If you'd like to make predictions on Sharpe's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Shaedon Sharpe Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-108)

Over 12.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-128)

Over 3.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-149)

Clippers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Clippers gave up 113.1 points per game last season, 12th in the NBA.

The Clippers were the 13th-ranked team in the league last season, allowing 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers gave up 25 assists per contest last year (10th in the NBA).

The Clippers conceded 12.2 made 3-pointers per game last year, 12th in the league in that category.

Shaedon Sharpe vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/8/2023 37 26 4 4 3 0 2 3/19/2023 24 10 1 1 2 1 3 11/29/2022 14 5 1 1 0 0 1

