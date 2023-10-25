The Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. This matchup is the 2023-24 season opener for both teams. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Clippers -9.5 225.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats

Portland played 54 games last season that ended with over 225.5 points.

Last season, Trail Blazers games resulted in an average scoring total of 230.8, which is 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Trail Blazers won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 43 times.

Portland was underdogs 49 times last season and won 14, or 28.6%, of those games.

The Trail Blazers entered 13 games last season as an underdog by +310 or more and were 2-11 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by Portland, based on the moneyline, is 24.4%.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends

Against the spread last season, the Trail Blazers had better results on the road (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0).

Portland's games finished above the over/under 58.5% of the time at home (24 of 41) last season, and 41.5% of the time on the road (17 of 41).

The Trail Blazers put up 113.4 points per game last season, just 0.3 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allowed.

When scoring more than 113.1 points, Portland went 25-8 versus the spread and 24-9 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)

Trail Blazers Clippers 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 25-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 20-9 24-9 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 25-4 117.4 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 23 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 20-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 28-16 20-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.