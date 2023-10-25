Trail Blazers vs. Clippers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers as 9.5-point favorites on Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET on BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+. This matchup is the 2023-24 season opener for both teams. The matchup has a point total of 225.5.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-9.5
|225.5
Trail Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- Portland played 54 games last season that ended with over 225.5 points.
- Last season, Trail Blazers games resulted in an average scoring total of 230.8, which is 5.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
- The Trail Blazers won 39 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 43 times.
- Portland was underdogs 49 times last season and won 14, or 28.6%, of those games.
- The Trail Blazers entered 13 games last season as an underdog by +310 or more and were 2-11 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by Portland, based on the moneyline, is 24.4%.
Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs Trail Blazers Prediction
|How to Watch Clippers vs Trail Blazers
Additional Trail Blazers Insights & Trends
- Against the spread last season, the Trail Blazers had better results on the road (22-19-0) than at home (17-24-0).
- Portland's games finished above the over/under 58.5% of the time at home (24 of 41) last season, and 41.5% of the time on the road (17 of 41).
- The Trail Blazers put up 113.4 points per game last season, just 0.3 more points than the 113.1 the Clippers allowed.
- When scoring more than 113.1 points, Portland went 25-8 versus the spread and 24-9 overall.
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Point Insights (Last Season)
|Trail Blazers
|Clippers
|113.4
|113.6
|19
|17
|25-8
|20-9
|24-9
|25-4
|117.4
|113.1
|23
|12
|20-9
|28-16
|20-9
|29-15
