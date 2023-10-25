The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) on Wednesday, October 25 at Crypto.com Arena, with tip-off at 10:30 PM ET.

Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Ishmail Wainright SF Out Calf

Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today

Clippers Injuries: Terance Mann: Out (Ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quad/Tendinopathy), Nah'Shon Hyland: Questionable (Ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+

Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Clippers -9.5 225.5

