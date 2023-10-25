Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Injury Report Today - October 25
The Portland Trail Blazers (0-0) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Los Angeles Clippers (0-0) on Wednesday, October 25 at Crypto.com Arena, with tip-off at 10:30 PM ET.
Trail Blazers vs Clippers Additional Info
|Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Odds/Over/Under
|Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends & Stats
|Clippers vs. Trail Blazers Prediction
|How to Watch Clippers vs. Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Ishmail Wainright
|SF
|Out
|Calf
Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report Today
Clippers Injuries: Terance Mann: Out (Ankle), Brandon Boston Jr.: Out (Quad/Tendinopathy), Nah'Shon Hyland: Questionable (Ankle)
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 25, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: BSSC, ROOT Sports NW, and ROOT Sports NW+
Trail Blazers vs. Clippers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Clippers
|-9.5
|225.5
