Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clackamas County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Looking for how to watch high school football games in Clackamas County, Oregon this week? We've got you covered.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Adrienne Nelson High School at Gresham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Lake Oswego High School at Lakeridge High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Lake Oswego, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Colton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Colton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladstone High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Tillamook High School at Milwaukie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Milwaukie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oregon City High School at West Linn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: West Linn, OR
- Conference: 6A Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
