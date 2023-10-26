Looking for how to watch high school football games in Clackamas County, Oregon this week? We've got you covered.

Clackamas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Adrienne Nelson High School at Gresham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26

7:00 PM PT on October 26 Location: Gresham, OR

Gresham, OR Conference: 6A Mt. Hood

6A Mt. Hood How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Lake Oswego High School at Lakeridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Lake Oswego, OR

Lake Oswego, OR Conference: 6A Three Rivers

6A Three Rivers How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Colton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Colton, OR

Colton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Gladstone High School at La Salle Catholic College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Tillamook High School at Milwaukie High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Milwaukie, OR

Milwaukie, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Oregon City High School at West Linn High School