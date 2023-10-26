Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Columbia County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Columbia County, Oregon? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Columbia County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Rainier Jr/Sr High School at Kennedy High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Mt. Angel, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Vernonia High School at Clatskanie High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Clatskanie, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
