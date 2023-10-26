Ahead of a Thursday, October 26 game against the Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) at PNC Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Burakovsky LW Out Upper Body Brandon Tanev LW Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andrei Svechnikov RW Out Knee Ryan Suzuki C Out Undisclosed Vasiliy Ponomarev C Out Undisclosed Brett Pesce D Questionable Lower Body Frederik Andersen G Questionable Upper Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023

Thursday, October 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Raleigh, North Carolina

Raleigh, North Carolina Arena: PNC Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Kraken Season Insights

The Kraken's 16 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Seattle concedes 3.4 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 27th in the NHL.

They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

Hurricanes Season Insights

The Hurricanes' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Its goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the league.

Kraken vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-190) Kraken (+155) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.