Kraken vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - October 26
Ahead of a Thursday, October 26 game against the Carolina Hurricanes (3-4) at PNC Arena, which begins at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken (2-4-1) are keeping their eye on two players on the injury report.
Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Burakovsky
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Brandon Tanev
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Svechnikov
|RW
|Out
|Knee
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Vasiliy Ponomarev
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Raleigh, North Carolina
- Arena: PNC Arena
Kraken Season Insights
- The Kraken's 16 goals on the season (2.3 per game) rank them 24th in the league.
- Seattle concedes 3.4 goals per game (24 total), which ranks 27th in the NHL.
- They have the 28th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- The Hurricanes' 27 total goals (3.9 per game) rank second in the NHL.
- Its goal differential (-6) ranks 26th in the league.
Kraken vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-190)
|Kraken (+155)
|6.5
