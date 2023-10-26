Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lane County, Oregon this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Oakridge High School at Lowell High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26

7:00 PM PT on October 26 Location: Lowell, OR

Lowell, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

La Pine High School at Creswell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on October 27

6:30 PM PT on October 27 Location: Creswell, OR

Creswell, OR Conference: 3A Mountain Valley

3A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Hidden Valley High School at Cottage Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Cottage Grove, OR

Cottage Grove, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Springfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Springfield, OR

Springfield, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Pleasant Hill High School at Siuslaw High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Florence, OR

Florence, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Eugene High School at Willamette High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Eugene, OR

Eugene, OR Conference: 5A Midwestern

5A Midwestern How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmira High School at Valley Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Beaverton, OR

Beaverton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Marist Catholic High School at Junction City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Junction City, OR

Junction City, OR Conference: 4A Sky Em

4A Sky Em How to Stream: Watch Here

Mohawk High School at Waldport High Middle School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Waldport, OR

Waldport, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Crater High School at South Eugene High School