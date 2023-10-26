Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lane County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:10 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lane County, Oregon this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oakridge High School at Lowell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Lowell, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
La Pine High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Creswell, OR
- Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hidden Valley High School at Cottage Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Cottage Grove, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Springfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Springfield, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Hill High School at Siuslaw High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Florence, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Eugene High School at Willamette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Eugene, OR
- Conference: 5A Midwestern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elmira High School at Valley Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Beaverton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marist Catholic High School at Junction City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Junction City, OR
- Conference: 4A Sky Em
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mohawk High School at Waldport High Middle School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Waldport, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crater High School at South Eugene High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Eugene, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
