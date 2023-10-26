Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Lane County, Oregon this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

    • Lane County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Oakridge High School at Lowell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
    • Location: Lowell, OR
    • Conference: 2A Central Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    La Pine High School at Creswell High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Creswell, OR
    • Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hidden Valley High School at Cottage Grove High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Cottage Grove, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Springfield, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pleasant Hill High School at Siuslaw High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Florence, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Eugene High School at Willamette High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • Conference: 5A Midwestern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Elmira High School at Valley Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Beaverton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marist Catholic High School at Junction City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Junction City, OR
    • Conference: 4A Sky Em
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mohawk High School at Waldport High Middle School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Waldport, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Crater High School at South Eugene High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Eugene, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

