Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Marion County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you reside in Marion County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sprague High School at McNary High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Keizer, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Blanchet Catholic School at Gervais High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Gervais, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Albany High School at McKay High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scio High School at Jefferson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Jefferson, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lebanon High School at Silverton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Silverton, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Salem High School at South Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stayton High School at Cascade Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Turner, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Woodburn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Woodburn, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newport High School at Salem Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Salem, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunday
North Marion High School at Banks High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 29
- Location: Banks, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.