    • Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sprague High School at McNary High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
    • Location: Keizer, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
    • Location: Yamhill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Blanchet Catholic School at Gervais High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
    • Location: Gervais, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at McKay High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Albany High School at McKay High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Scio High School at Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Jefferson, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Lebanon High School at Silverton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Silverton, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Yamhill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    North Salem High School at South Salem High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Stayton High School at Cascade Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Turner, OR
    • Conference: 4A Oregon West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Central High School at Woodburn High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Woodburn, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Newport High School at Salem Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Salem, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sunday

    North Marion High School at Banks High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 29
    • Location: Banks, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

