If you reside in Marion County, Oregon and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Marion County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Sprague High School at McNary High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26

7:00 PM PT on October 26 Location: Keizer, OR

Keizer, OR Conference: 6A Mountain Valley

6A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26

7:00 PM PT on October 26 Location: Yamhill, OR

Yamhill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Blanchet Catholic School at Gervais High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26

7:00 PM PT on October 26 Location: Gervais, OR

Gervais, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

TBD at McKay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

West Albany High School at McKay High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Scio High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Jefferson, OR

Jefferson, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Lebanon High School at Silverton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Silverton, OR

Silverton, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Yamhill, OR

Yamhill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

North Salem High School at South Salem High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Stayton High School at Cascade Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Turner, OR

Turner, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School at Woodburn High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Woodburn, OR

Woodburn, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Newport High School at Salem Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Salem, OR

Salem, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunday

North Marion High School at Banks High School