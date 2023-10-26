Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Multnomah County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
High school football is happening this week in Multnomah County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Adrienne Nelson High School at Gresham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Gresham, OR
- Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Ida B Wells High School at Franklin High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Portland, OR
- Conference: 6A Portland
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corbett High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Toledo, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
