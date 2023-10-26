High school football is happening this week in Multnomah County, Oregon, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

  • Lincoln County
  • Josephine County
  • Curry County
  • Benton County
  • Clatsop County
  • Umatilla County
  • Douglas County
  • Klamath County
  • Lane County
  • Harney County

    • Multnomah County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Adrienne Nelson High School at Gresham High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
    • Location: Gresham, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mt. Hood
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Ida B Wells High School at Franklin High School

    • Game Time: 5:45 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Portland, OR
    • Conference: 6A Portland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Corbett High School at Toledo Jr Sr High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Toledo, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.