Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Union County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:11 PM PDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Union County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Sherman High School at Imbler High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Imbler, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Powder Valley High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Crane, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Adrian High School at Union High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Union, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cove High School at Elgin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Elgin, OR
- Conference: 1A Old Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
