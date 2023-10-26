If you're wondering how to stream this week's local high school football action in Union County, Oregon, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

    • Union County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Sherman High School at Imbler High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM PT on October 26
    • Location: Imbler, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Powder Valley High School at Crane Union High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Crane, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Adrian High School at Union High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Union, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cove High School at Elgin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Elgin, OR
    • Conference: 1A Old Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

