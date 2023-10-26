If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

    • Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
    • Location: Yamhill, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Newberg High School at Glencoe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dufur High School at Perrydale High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Amity, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Willamina High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Willamina, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Amity High School at Dayton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Dayton, OR
    • Conference: 3A PacWest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    McMinnville High School at Century High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Hillsboro, OR
    • Conference: 6A Pacific
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

