Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Yamhill County This Week
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 8:12 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Newberg High School at Glencoe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dufur High School at Perrydale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Amity, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Willamina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Willamina, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Yamhill, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Amity High School at Dayton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Dayton, OR
- Conference: 3A PacWest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McMinnville High School at Century High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Hillsboro, OR
- Conference: 6A Pacific
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.