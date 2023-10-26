If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Yamhill County, Oregon this week, we've got you covered here.

Yamhill County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

North Marion High School at Yamhill-Carlton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 26

7:00 PM PT on October 26 Location: Yamhill, OR

Yamhill, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Newberg High School at Glencoe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro, OR Conference: 6A Pacific

6A Pacific How to Stream: Watch Here

Dufur High School at Perrydale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Amity, OR

Amity, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Willamina High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Willamina, OR

Willamina, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Amity High School at Dayton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Dayton, OR

Dayton, OR Conference: 3A PacWest

3A PacWest How to Stream: Watch Here

McMinnville High School at Century High School