Anfernee Simons and his Portland Trail Blazers teammates hit the court versus the Orlando Magic on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Simons put up 18 points, four assists and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 123-111 loss versus the Clippers.

If you'd like to make predictions on Simons' performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anfernee Simons Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-108)

Over 21.5 (-108) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (+106)

Over 2.5 (+106) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (-102)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 114 points per game last year made the Magic the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last year, allowing 42 rebounds per game.

The Magic allowed 25.9 assists per game last season (19th in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Magic were 25th in the league last season, allowing 13 makes per contest.

Anfernee Simons vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/10/2023 43 15 1 7 2 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.