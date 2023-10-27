Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Benton County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Benton County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Central Linn High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Monroe, OR
- Conference: 2A Central Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sweet Home High School at Philomath High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Philomath, OR
- Conference: 4A Oregon West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Albany High School at Corvallis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taft 7-12 School at Santiam Christian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dallas High School at Crescent Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Corvallis, OR
- Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
- How to Stream: Watch Here
