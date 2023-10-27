Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Benton County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Central Linn High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Monroe, OR
    • Conference: 2A Central Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sweet Home High School at Philomath High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Philomath, OR
    • Conference: 4A Oregon West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Albany High School at Corvallis High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Taft 7-12 School at Santiam Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dallas High School at Crescent Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Corvallis, OR
    • Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

