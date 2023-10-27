Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Benton County, Oregon this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

Benton County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Central Linn High School at Monroe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Monroe, OR

Monroe, OR Conference: 2A Central Valley

2A Central Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

Sweet Home High School at Philomath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Philomath, OR

Philomath, OR Conference: 4A Oregon West

4A Oregon West How to Stream: Watch Here

South Albany High School at Corvallis High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR Conference: 5A Mid-Willamette

5A Mid-Willamette How to Stream: Watch Here

Taft 7-12 School at Santiam Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Corvallis, OR

Corvallis, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Dallas High School at Crescent Valley High School