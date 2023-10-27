There is high school football action in Clatsop County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Banks High School at Warrenton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Warrenton, OR

Warrenton, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Knappa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Astoria, OR

Astoria, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Helens High School at Seaside High School