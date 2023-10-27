Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clatsop County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
There is high school football action in Clatsop County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Banks High School at Warrenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Warrenton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Knappa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Astoria, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Helens High School at Seaside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Seaside, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
