There is high school football action in Clatsop County, Oregon this week, and info on how to watch these games is available in this article.

    • Clatsop County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Banks High School at Warrenton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Warrenton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Knappa High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Astoria, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    St. Helens High School at Seaside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Seaside, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

