Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Coos County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:19 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Coos County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Henley High School at North Bend High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: North Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mazama High School at Marshfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Coos Bay, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coquille High School at St. Mary's High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Medford, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
