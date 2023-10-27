Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Coos County, Oregon this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Coos County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Henley High School at North Bend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: North Bend, OR

North Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Mazama High School at Marshfield High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Coos Bay, OR

Coos Bay, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Coquille High School at St. Mary's High School