Deandre Ayton will take the court for the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET, versus the Orlando Magic.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ayton, in his most recent game (October 25 loss against the Clippers), produced four points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

Now let's break down Ayton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Deandre Ayton Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-111)

Over 13.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 10.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Ayton's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were ranked 15th in the league defensively last year, giving up 114 points per game.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked squad in the league last year, conceding 42 boards per game.

The Magic conceded 25.9 assists per contest last year (19th in the league).

Conceding 13 made three-pointers per game last year, the Magic were 25th in the league in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Deandre Ayton vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 35 16 7 0 0 1 0 11/11/2022 26 14 5 1 0 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.