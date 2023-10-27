Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Deschutes County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

    • Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Bend Sr High School at Mountain View High School

    • Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    La Pine High School at Creswell High School

    • Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Creswell, OR
    • Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Summit High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Bend, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ridgeview High School at Redmond High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Redmond, OR
    • Conference: 5A Intermountain
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

