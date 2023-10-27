Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Deschutes County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Deschutes County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Bend Sr High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Bend, OR
- Conference: 6A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Pine High School at Creswell High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Creswell, OR
- Conference: 3A Mountain Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Summit High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Bend, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ridgeview High School at Redmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Redmond, OR
- Conference: 5A Intermountain
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.