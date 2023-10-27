Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Deschutes County, Oregon? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Deschutes County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Bend Sr High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 6:25 PM PT on October 27

6:25 PM PT on October 27 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR Conference: 6A Mountain Valley

6A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

La Pine High School at Creswell High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM PT on October 27

6:30 PM PT on October 27 Location: Creswell, OR

Creswell, OR Conference: 3A Mountain Valley

3A Mountain Valley How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Bend, OR

Bend, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeview High School at Redmond High School