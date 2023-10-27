Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Douglas County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Douglas County, Oregon has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Gold Beach High School at Oakland High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Oakland, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glide High School at Illinois Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Cave Junction, OR
- Conference: 2A Southern Cascade
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseburg High School at Grants Pass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Grants Pass, OR
- Conference: 6A Southwest
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cascade Christian High School at South Umpqua High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
- Conference: 3A Far West
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Brookings-Harbor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Brookings, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Alsea High School at Elkton Charter School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 28
- Location: Elkton, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
