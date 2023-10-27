Douglas County, Oregon has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Gold Beach High School at Oakland High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Oakland, OR

Oakland, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Glide High School at Illinois Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Cave Junction, OR

Cave Junction, OR Conference: 2A Southern Cascade

2A Southern Cascade How to Stream: Watch Here

Roseburg High School at Grants Pass High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Grants Pass, OR

Grants Pass, OR Conference: 6A Southwest

6A Southwest How to Stream: Watch Here

Cascade Christian High School at South Umpqua High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Myrtle Creek, OR

Myrtle Creek, OR Conference: 3A Far West

3A Far West How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Brookings-Harbor High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27

7:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Brookings, OR

Brookings, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Alsea High School at Elkton Charter School