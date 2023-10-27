Douglas County, Oregon has high school football games on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.

    • Douglas County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Gold Beach High School at Oakland High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Oakland, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Glide High School at Illinois Valley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Cave Junction, OR
    • Conference: 2A Southern Cascade
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Roseburg High School at Grants Pass High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Grants Pass, OR
    • Conference: 6A Southwest
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cascade Christian High School at South Umpqua High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Myrtle Creek, OR
    • Conference: 3A Far West
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Douglas High School at Brookings-Harbor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Brookings, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Alsea High School at Elkton Charter School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 28
    • Location: Elkton, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

