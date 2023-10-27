The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) hit the road for an AAC showdown against the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

From an offensive standpoint, Florida Atlantic ranks 95th in the FBS with 350.1 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 99th in total defense (399 yards allowed per contest). Charlotte ranks second-worst in points per game (14.6), but it has been more productive defensively, ranking 48th in the FBS with 22.7 points ceded per contest.

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 350.1 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (125th) 399 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (38th) 122.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.6 (88th) 227.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (117th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has 1,044 yards passing for Florida Atlantic, completing 63.4% of his passes and throwing five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 96 times for 472 yards (67.4 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 156 yards.

Kobe Lewis has carried the ball 40 times for 211 yards (30.1 per game) and one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's 636 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 85 times and has registered 66 receptions and three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has caught 24 passes for 270 yards (38.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Je'Quan Burton has been the target of 28 passes and hauled in 15 catches for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey has recored 601 passing yards, or 85.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57% of his passes and has collected two touchdowns with four interceptions.

Jalon Jones is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 446 yards, or 63.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Terron Kellman has run for 192 yards across 41 carries.

Jack Hestera has registered 23 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (40.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has collected 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber's 22 targets have resulted in 16 receptions for 188 yards.

