Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grant County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:18 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Grant County, Oregon, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Other Games in Oregon This Week
Grant County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Grant Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: John Day, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
