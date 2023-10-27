This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Harney County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

    Powder Valley High School at Crane Union High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Crane, OR
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Umatilla High School at Burns High School

    • Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 27
    • Location: Burns, OR
    • Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

