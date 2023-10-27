Oregon High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Harney County This Week
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 8:21 PM PDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Harney County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week
Powder Valley High School at Crane Union High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Crane, OR
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Umatilla High School at Burns High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM PT on October 27
- Location: Burns, OR
- Conference: 3A Eastern Oregon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
