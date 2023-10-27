This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Harney County, Oregon. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Oregon This Week

Harney County, Oregon High School Football Games This Week

Powder Valley High School at Crane Union High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM PT on October 27

1:00 PM PT on October 27 Location: Crane, OR

Crane, OR How to Stream: Watch Here

Umatilla High School at Burns High School